90,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,000.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.