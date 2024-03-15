AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $81.30 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,255. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

