Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,342 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.8 %

ASO opened at $71.25 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

