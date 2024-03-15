Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $700.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from $705.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $570.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $328.17 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.