Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

A stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,339. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

