Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALIT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

