Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,740,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,449,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

