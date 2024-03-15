Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 135,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

