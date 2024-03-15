Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.61. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 86,550 shares.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$135.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

