Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Shares of ALNY opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

