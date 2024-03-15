Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 381,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 121,762 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $44.28 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

