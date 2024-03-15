Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 214,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 389,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,496,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

