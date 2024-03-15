Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,416,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

