Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -299.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amedisys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

