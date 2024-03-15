American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 245,243 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,243 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $80,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 970,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,098 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Tenable by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,285 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

