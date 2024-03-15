American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,253 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $112,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,613,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 234,522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 366,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

