American Century Companies Inc. Buys 15,154 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $78,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

