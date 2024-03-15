American Century Companies Inc. Buys 159,102 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $86,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.54.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at $27,502,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,839 shares of company stock worth $63,985,770. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

