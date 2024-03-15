American Century Companies Inc. Buys 244,490 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $78,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

