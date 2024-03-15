American Century Companies Inc. Buys 412,372 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,372 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $97,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,691,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KR opened at $55.51 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.