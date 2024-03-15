American Century Companies Inc. Buys 451,816 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $116,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradata by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 488,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

