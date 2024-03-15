American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $107,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

VRSK opened at $232.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.89 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.