American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $78,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVY opened at $215.97 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

