American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $97,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.