American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 888.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $103,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $9,903,461. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $468.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

