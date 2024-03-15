American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $108,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $182.72.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

