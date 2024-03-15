American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $90,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

