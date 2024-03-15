American Century Companies Inc. Has $112.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $112,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,296,183 shares of company stock worth $752,081,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

