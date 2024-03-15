American Century Companies Inc. Has $87.92 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $87,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX opened at $378.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

