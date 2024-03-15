American Century Companies Inc. Has $94.56 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $94,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after acquiring an additional 820,402 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,262.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,035.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $584.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

