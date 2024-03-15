American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 246,832 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,875,136 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $89,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

RIG opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

