American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 384,093 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,093 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $90,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

View Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.