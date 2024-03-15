American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 74,389 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $96,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $192.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

