American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337,430 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $92,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $149.42 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

