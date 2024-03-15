American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,308 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $85,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 393.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

