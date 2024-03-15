American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $88,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,602,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,020 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,876,000 after acquiring an additional 543,904 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

View Our Latest Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.