American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $81,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in H World Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after buying an additional 766,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 699,246 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

