American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,345,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,221 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $104,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.