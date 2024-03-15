American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802,455 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $94,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $199,277,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $113,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

