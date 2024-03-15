American Century Companies Inc. Sells 101,411 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $105,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,923,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 172,355 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

