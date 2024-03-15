American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,636,853 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,636,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $96,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Hawaiian by 57.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

