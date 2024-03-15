American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,203,857 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203,857 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $106,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

