American Century Companies Inc. Sells 22,404 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $106,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 17.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,849.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

