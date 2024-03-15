American Century Companies Inc. Sells 30,328 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $81,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $399,370,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $506.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.43 and a 200 day moving average of $401.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

