American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,776 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,776 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $97,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

