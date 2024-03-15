American Century Companies Inc. Sells 36,601 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $104,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GMS by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $93.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

