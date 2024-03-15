American Century Companies Inc. Sells 42,698 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $94,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $291.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $294.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

