American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,715,852 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 415,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $109,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

