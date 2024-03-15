American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $111,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

