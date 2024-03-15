American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $92,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

VALQ stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

